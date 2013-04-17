MUMBAI, April 17 Indian soybean futures rebounded on Wednesday from their two-week lows hit in the previous session on bargain-buying supported by an upside in the world market, though a stronger rupee and a drop in soymeal export orders weighed on sentiment.

* Soyoil and rapeseed also edged higher on lower-level buying, but rising rapeseed supplies from the new season crop limited the upside.

* At 0735 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was down 0.09 percent at 2,299 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were up 0.32 percent at $14.16 per bushel.

* "Soybean recovered due to bargain-buying, but it is difficult for May futures to sustain above 3,800 rupees. Soymeal exports are slowing down. Spot prices are falling," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* The key May soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.69 percent at 3,812 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,730 rupees in the previous session, the lowest level since April 4.

* India's soymeal exports in April are likely to fall to 200,000 tonnes, down 36 percent from a year earlier, unless buying from Iran improves, an industry official said.

* The key May soyoil contract was up 0.67 percent at 701.35 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for May rose 0.37 percent to 3,518 rupees per 100 kg.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and trims the returns of oilmeal exporters. Rupee rose on Wednesday.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 0.20 rupee to 722.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 40 rupees to 3,960 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 25 rupees to 3,500 rupees.

* Rapeseed supplies are rising from the new season crop, which are estimated to have risen about 22 percent on year to 7.15 million tonnes in 2012/13, a trade body said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)