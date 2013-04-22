MUMBAI, April 22 Indian soybean futures edged
higher on Monday on weak rupee and thin supplies in local spot
markets while soyoil fell due to ample supplies and a drop in
Malaysian palm oil.
Rapeseed fell due to rising supplies from the new season
crop.
* At 0832 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract
was down 1.44 percent at 2,263 ringgit per tonne, while
U.S. soybeans was 0.46 percent lower at $14.21-3/4 per
bushel.
* "Edible oil supplies are very comfortable. We have higher
inventory of imported palm oil. Soy and rapeseed oil supplies
are rising due to crushing of the new season crop," said Vedika
Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.
* The key May soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.17 percent at 3,826
rupees per 100 kg.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and raises
the returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee fell on Monday.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.
* The key May soyoil contract was down 0.73 percent
at 700.50 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for May
dropped 0.97 percent to 3,461 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
down 0.85 rupee to 725.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell
61 rupees to 3,937 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed dropped 35 rupees to 3,494 rupees.
* Rapeseed supplies are rising from the new season crop.
Output of rapeseed is estimated to have risen about 22 percent
on year to 7.15 million tonnes in 2012-13, a trade body said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)