MUMBAI, April 22 Indian soybean futures edged higher on Monday on weak rupee and thin supplies in local spot markets while soyoil fell due to ample supplies and a drop in Malaysian palm oil.

Rapeseed fell due to rising supplies from the new season crop.

* At 0832 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was down 1.44 percent at 2,263 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans was 0.46 percent lower at $14.21-3/4 per bushel.

* "Edible oil supplies are very comfortable. We have higher inventory of imported palm oil. Soy and rapeseed oil supplies are rising due to crushing of the new season crop," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* The key May soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.17 percent at 3,826 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and raises the returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee fell on Monday.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* The key May soyoil contract was down 0.73 percent at 700.50 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for May dropped 0.97 percent to 3,461 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 0.85 rupee to 725.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 61 rupees to 3,937 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 35 rupees to 3,494 rupees.

* Rapeseed supplies are rising from the new season crop. Output of rapeseed is estimated to have risen about 22 percent on year to 7.15 million tonnes in 2012-13, a trade body said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)