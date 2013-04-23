MUMBAI, April 23 Indian soybean futures rose more than 2 percent on Tuesday on weak rupee and an improvement in demand in the spot market from oil millers, while soyoil edged higher, following gains in Malaysian palm oil.

* At 0743 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was up 0.49 percent at 2,266 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans rose 0.6 percent to $14.25-3/4 per bushel.

* "Traders are expecting a revival in soymeal exports to Iran. Weak rupee is also helping sentiment," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and raises the returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee fell on Tuesday.

* The key May soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.84 percent at 3,925 rupees per 100 kg.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* The key May soyoil contract rose 0.43 percent to 704.70 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for May edged higher 0.26 percent to 3,479 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 0.75 rupee to 725.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 42 rupees to 3,986 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 2 rupees to 3,481 rupees.

* Rapeseed supplies are rising from the new season crop. Output of rapeseed is estimated to have risen about 22 percent on year to 7.15 million tonnes in 2012-13, a trade body said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)