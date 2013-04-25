MUMBAI, April 25 Indian soybean futures rose 2
percent on Thursday to their highest level in two weeks on
supply crunch as farmers were holding the stock expecting
further rise in prices.
* Soyoil rose on good demand and a rise in overseas palm oil
prices, while rapeseed was treading water.
* At 0800 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract
was up 0.83 percent at 2,308 ringgit per tonne while
U.S. soybeans was 0.57 percent lower at $14.12-1/4 per
bushel.
* "Soybean supplies are very limited in spot markets.
Farmers are not selling. They are expecting further rise in
prices in summer months," said Badruddin Khan, associate
vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.
"Soymeal exports demand is moderating. That will check
upside in soybean prices."
* The key May soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 2.56 percent at 4,065
rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 4,070 rupees earlier, the
highest level since April 13.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.
* The key May soyoil contract was up 1.17 percent at
714.75 rupees per 10 kg while the rapeseed contract for May
edged up 0.23 percent to 3,480 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 6.45 rupees to 730.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose
79 rupees to 4,076 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed nudged up a rupee to 3,474 rupees.
* Rapeseed supplies are rising from the new season crop.
Output of rapeseed is estimated to have risen about 22 percent
on year to 7.15 million tonnes in 2012-13, a trade body said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)