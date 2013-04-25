MUMBAI, April 25 Indian soybean futures rose 2 percent on Thursday to their highest level in two weeks on supply crunch as farmers were holding the stock expecting further rise in prices.

* Soyoil rose on good demand and a rise in overseas palm oil prices, while rapeseed was treading water.

* At 0800 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was up 0.83 percent at 2,308 ringgit per tonne while U.S. soybeans was 0.57 percent lower at $14.12-1/4 per bushel.

* "Soybean supplies are very limited in spot markets. Farmers are not selling. They are expecting further rise in prices in summer months," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

"Soymeal exports demand is moderating. That will check upside in soybean prices."

* The key May soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 2.56 percent at 4,065 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 4,070 rupees earlier, the highest level since April 13.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* The key May soyoil contract was up 1.17 percent at 714.75 rupees per 10 kg while the rapeseed contract for May edged up 0.23 percent to 3,480 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 6.45 rupees to 730.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 79 rupees to 4,076 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed nudged up a rupee to 3,474 rupees.

* Rapeseed supplies are rising from the new season crop. Output of rapeseed is estimated to have risen about 22 percent on year to 7.15 million tonnes in 2012-13, a trade body said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)