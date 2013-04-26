MUMBAI, April 26 Indian soybean futures hit a
contract high on Friday due to a rise in overseas prices and
thin supplies as farmers delayed sales expecting further rise in
prices.
* Soyoil rose on good demand and a rise in overseas palm oil
prices while rapeseed edged higher following gains in other
oilseeds.
* At 0819 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract
was up 0.3 percent at 2,316 ringgit per tonne while
U.S. soybeans rose 0.09 percent to $14.24-1/2 per bushel.
* "Dwindling supplies are supporting soybean prices. But it
would be difficult for the prices to sustain at higher level as
soymeal exports demand is weak," said Prerna Sharma, an analyst
at Emkay Commotrade Ltd.
"Wedding season demand is giving support to soyoil."
* The key May soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.73 percent at 4,143
rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 4,150 rupees earlier.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.
* The key May soyoil contract was up 0.81 percent at
722.70 rupees per 10 kg while the rapeseed contract for May
edged up 0.83 percent to 3,503 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 6 rupees to 738.20 rupees per 10 kg while soybeans rose 78
rupees to 4,159 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged up 7 rupees to 3,487 rupees.
* Rapeseed supplies are rising from the new season crop.
Output of rapeseed is estimated to have risen about 22 percent
on year to 7.15 million tonnes in 2012-13, a trade body said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)