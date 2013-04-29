MUMBAI, April 29 Indian soybean futures fell sharply on Monday due to weak exports demand for soymeal, while soyoil hit a contract high on an improvement in demand due to the wedding season.

* Rapeseed futures were treading water as higher supplies outweighed gains in edible oil prices.

* At 0918 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was down 1.51 percent at 2,281 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans rose 0.07 percent to $14.31-3/4 per bushel.

* "Demand for soymeal exports is weak. Oil mills are cautiously buying in spot markets. Supplies of soybeans have also improved marginally," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* India's soymeal exports are likely to fall to 200,000 tonnes in April, down 36 percent from a year earlier, unless buying from Iran improves, an industry official said.

* The key May soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 2.60 percent at 3,884 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 4,182 rupees last week.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* The key May soyoil contract was up 0.22 percent at 722.05 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a contract high of 727.80 rupees earlier, while the rapeseed contract for May edged down 0.23 percent to 3,482 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 1.95 rupees to 739.55 rupees per 10 kg while soybeans fell 64 rupees to 4,032 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 16 rupees to 3,484 rupees.

* Rapeseed supplies are rising from the new season crop. Output of rapeseed is estimated to have risen about 22 percent on year to 7.15 million tonnes in 2012-13, a trade body said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)