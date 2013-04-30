MUMBAI, April 30 Indian soybean futures rose on
Tuesday on bargain buying driven by gains in overseas markets,
while soyoil futures hit a contract high on robust demand due to
the wedding season.
* Rapeseed futures edged higher following gains in edible
oil prices.
* At 0840 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract
was unchanged at 2,273 ringgit per tonne, while U.S.
soybeans rose 0.97 percent to $14.86 per bushel.
* "Soyoil supplies are tight due to the slowdown in soybean
crushing. Demand is good due to the wedding season," said Faiyaz
Hudani, a senior research analyst at Kotak Commodity Services
Ltd.
* "Premium of spot soyoil prices over futures is very high
due to tight supplies. It will support far-month futures."
* The key May soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.24 percent at 723.20
rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a contract high of 728.40 rupees
earlier.
* The key May soybean contract rose 1.70 percent to
3,942.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for May
edged up 0.41 percent to 3,466 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's soymeal exports are likely to fall to 200,000
tonnes in April, down 36 percent from a year earlier, unless
buying from Iran improves, an industry official
said.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 0.20 rupee to 740.45 rupees per 10 kg while soybeans eased 2
rupees to 4,021 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged up 3 rupees to 3,475 rupees.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.
* Rapeseed supplies are rising from the new season crop.
Output of rapeseed is estimated to have risen about 22 percent
on year to 7.15 million tonnes in 2012-13, a trade body said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)