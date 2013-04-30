MUMBAI, April 30 Indian soybean futures rose on Tuesday on bargain buying driven by gains in overseas markets, while soyoil futures hit a contract high on robust demand due to the wedding season.

* Rapeseed futures edged higher following gains in edible oil prices.

* At 0840 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was unchanged at 2,273 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans rose 0.97 percent to $14.86 per bushel.

* "Soyoil supplies are tight due to the slowdown in soybean crushing. Demand is good due to the wedding season," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior research analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

* "Premium of spot soyoil prices over futures is very high due to tight supplies. It will support far-month futures."

* The key May soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.24 percent at 723.20 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a contract high of 728.40 rupees earlier.

* The key May soybean contract rose 1.70 percent to 3,942.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for May edged up 0.41 percent to 3,466 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's soymeal exports are likely to fall to 200,000 tonnes in April, down 36 percent from a year earlier, unless buying from Iran improves, an industry official said.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 0.20 rupee to 740.45 rupees per 10 kg while soybeans eased 2 rupees to 4,021 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 3 rupees to 3,475 rupees.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* Rapeseed supplies are rising from the new season crop. Output of rapeseed is estimated to have risen about 22 percent on year to 7.15 million tonnes in 2012-13, a trade body said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)