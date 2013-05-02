MUMBAI May 2 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Thursday on a sharp drop in overseas prices and a strong rupee, with weak exports demand for oilmeals further hurting sentiment.

* At 0801 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was down 0.61 percent at 2,272 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were up 0.42 percent at $14.43-1/4 per bushel, after losing 2 percent in the previous session.

* The Indian futures market was closed on Wednesday.

* "Soybean prices fell due to weakness in international markets. The forecast for a normal monsoon and a weak meal export demand is also putting pressure on prices," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* India's soymeal exports could have fallen to 200,000 tonnes in April, down 36 percent from a year earlier, an industry official said.

* The key May soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.54 percent at 715.40 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a contract high of 728.40 rupees earlier this week.

* The key May soybean contract fell 1.53 percent to 3,872 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for May edged down 0.61 percent to 3,432 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 3.60 rupees to 735.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans dropped 60 rupees to 3,964 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 54 rupees to 3,411 rupees.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper but trims returns for oilmeal exporters. The rupee was up on Thursday.

* Rapeseed supplies are rising from the new season crop. Rapeseed output is estimated to have risen about 22 percent on year to 7.15 million tonnes in 2012-13, a trade body said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)