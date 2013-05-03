MUMBAI May 3 Indian soyoil futures fell on Friday due to profit-taking driven by losses in Malaysian palm oil, while soybeans edged higher on thin supplies and gains in the U.S. market.

* Rapeseed eased due to rising supplies from the new season crop.

* At 0825 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was down 0.57 percent at 2,248 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were up 0.26 percent at $13.75-3/4 per bushel.

* "In spot markets soybean supplies have dried up. Farmers are holding produce expecting price rise. But demand from oil millers is moderating due to weakness in meal exports," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* India's soymeal exports could have fallen to 200,000 tonnes in April, down 36 percent from a year earlier, an industry official said.

* The key June soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.10 percent at 684.50 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key June soybean contract rose 0.68 percent to 3,823 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for June edged down 0.40 percent to 3,458 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Rapeseed arrivals have risen in northern India. It is peak supplies season and that will keep prices under pressure," Mathur said.

* Rapeseed output is estimated to have risen about 22 percent on year to 7.15 million tonnes in 2012-13, a trade body said.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 0.45 rupees to 735.45 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged up 17 rupees to 3,988 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 7 rupees to 3,393 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)