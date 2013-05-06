MUMBAI May 6 Indian soybean futures edged up on Monday due to thin supplies and a rise in overseas prices, while soyoil rose on a weak rupee.

* Rapeseed fell because of rising supplies from the new season crop.

* At 0821 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was up 0.13 percent at 2,255 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were higher 0.52 percent at $13.94-1/2 per bushel.

* "Futures are trading at very steep discount to spot prices. The gap is providing arbitrage opportunity to traders," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior research analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

* The key June soyoil contract was up 0.40 percent at 695.10 rupees per 10 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The key June soybean contract rose 0.26 percent to 3,917 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for June edged down 0.43 percent to 3,458 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Soymeal exports demand is weak, but the same time soybean supplies are also limited," Hudani said.

* India's soymeal exports in April sank 67 percent from a month ago to 99,451 tonnes, dropping for a third straight month as farmers held back stocks in a move that tightened supply and boosted prices of the animal feed.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 1.75 rupees to 734.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged up 2 rupees to 4,025 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 6 rupees to 3,400 rupees.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and also raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The local currency was down.

* Rapeseed output is estimated to have risen about 22 percent on year to 7.15 million tonnes in 2012-13, a trade body said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)