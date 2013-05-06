MUMBAI May 6 Indian soybean futures edged up on
Monday due to thin supplies and a rise in overseas prices, while
soyoil rose on a weak rupee.
* Rapeseed fell because of rising supplies from the new
season crop.
* At 0821 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract
was up 0.13 percent at 2,255 ringgit per tonne, while
U.S. soybeans were higher 0.52 percent at $13.94-1/2 per
bushel.
* "Futures are trading at very steep discount to spot
prices. The gap is providing arbitrage opportunity to traders,"
said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior research analyst at Kotak Commodity
Services Ltd.
* The key June soyoil contract was up 0.40 percent
at 695.10 rupees per 10 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange.
* The key June soybean contract rose 0.26 percent to
3,917 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for June
edged down 0.43 percent to 3,458 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Soymeal exports demand is weak, but the same time soybean
supplies are also limited," Hudani said.
* India's soymeal exports in April sank 67 percent from a
month ago to 99,451 tonnes, dropping for a third straight month
as farmers held back stocks in a move that tightened supply and
boosted prices of the animal feed.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
down 1.75 rupees to 734.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans
edged up 2 rupees to 4,025 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in
Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 6 rupees to 3,400 rupees.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and also
raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The local currency was
down.
* Rapeseed output is estimated to have risen about 22
percent on year to 7.15 million tonnes in 2012-13, a trade body
said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)