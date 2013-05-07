MUMBAI May 7 Indian soybean futures fell on Tuesday on sluggish demand and a drop in the U.S. market, while soyoil declined on an expected rise in edible oil imports in April.

* Rapeseed extended losses on rising supplies from the new season crop.

* At 0809 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was down 0.13 percent at 2,247 ringgit per tonne. U.S. soybeans recouped some losses suffered in the previous day to trade up 0.35 percent at $14.49-1/2 per bushel.

* "Though soybean supplies are thin, the drop in soymeal exports orders is deterring oil mills from buying soybeans at higher level," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* India's soymeal exports in April sank 67 percent from a month ago to 99,451 tonnes, dropping for a third straight month as farmers held back stocks in a move that tightened supply and boosted prices of the animal feed.

* The key June soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.40 percent to 3,888 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and also raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The local currency was down.

* The key June soyoil contract was down 0.58 percent at 688.30 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for June edged down 0.70 percent to 3,415 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 2.90 rupees to 730.90 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged down 15 rupees to 4,016 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 11 rupees to 3,390 rupees.

* Rapeseed output is estimated to have risen about 22 percent on year to 7.15 million tonnes in 2012-13, a trade body said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)