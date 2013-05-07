MUMBAI May 7 Indian soybean futures fell on
Tuesday on sluggish demand and a drop in the U.S. market, while
soyoil declined on an expected rise in edible oil imports in
April.
* Rapeseed extended losses on rising supplies from the new
season crop.
* At 0809 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract
was down 0.13 percent at 2,247 ringgit per tonne. U.S.
soybeans recouped some losses suffered in the previous day
to trade up 0.35 percent at $14.49-1/2 per bushel.
* "Though soybean supplies are thin, the drop in soymeal
exports orders is deterring oil mills from buying soybeans at
higher level," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of
research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.
* India's soymeal exports in April sank 67 percent from a
month ago to 99,451 tonnes, dropping for a third straight month
as farmers held back stocks in a move that tightened supply and
boosted prices of the animal feed.
* The key June soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.40 percent to 3,888
rupees per 100 kg.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and also
raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The local currency was
down.
* The key June soyoil contract was down 0.58 percent
at 688.30 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for June
edged down 0.70 percent to 3,415 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased
2.90 rupees to 730.90 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged
down 15 rupees to 4,016 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in
Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 11 rupees to 3,390 rupees.
* Rapeseed output is estimated to have risen about 22
percent on year to 7.15 million tonnes in 2012-13, a trade body
said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)