MUMBAI May 8 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Wednesday following gains in the overseas markets, though weak export demand for oilmeal weighed on sentiments.

* At 0815 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was up 1.11 percent at 2,285 ringgit per tonne. U.S. soybeans were up 0.79 percent at $14.75 per bushel.

* "There is a supply deficit in the near term that is supporting global and local prices. The upside in local soybean prices is limited as exports orders for soymeal are dwindling," said Prerna Sharma, an analyst at Emkay Commotrade Ltd.

* Supplies of corn and soybeans in the U.S. are the tightest in at least nine years and farmers are holding on to what remains from last year's harvest in the hopes prices rise.

* India's soymeal exports in April sank 67 percent from a month ago to 99,451 tonnes, dropping for a third straight month as farmers held back stocks in a move that tightened supply and boosted prices of the animal feed.

* The key June soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 1.17 percent to 3,930 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and also raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The local currency was down.

* The key June soyoil contract was up 0.92 percent at 693 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for June edged up 0.53 percent to 3,440 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 2.10 rupees to 724.45 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged up 19 rupees to 4,040 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed 20 rupees to 3,408 rupees.

* Rapeseed output is estimated to have risen about 22 percent on year to 7.15 million tonnes in 2012-13, a trade body said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupam Dwivedi)