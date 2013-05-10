MUMBAI May 10 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures rose on Friday tracking gains in overseas prices and on
a weak rupee, though subdued exports demand for oilmeal and
ample supplies of edible oils weighed on sentiment.
* At 0835 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract
was up 1.62 percent at 2,324 ringgit per tonne, while
U.S. soybeans were higher 0.18 percent at $14.94 per
bushel, after rising 0.8 percent in the previous session.
* "Traders are waiting for USDA reports. It will determine
the short-term trend. The continuous depreciation of the rupee
is supporting oilseeds and edible oils," said Prasoon Mathur, a
senior analyst with Religare Commodities.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture is scheduled to release
its first official U.S. 2013 production forecasts for soybean
and other crops at 1600 GMT.
* A weak rupee, which makes edible oil imports expensive and
also raises returns of oilmeal exporters, supported the upside.
The currency hit a more than three-week low.
* The key June soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 0.81 percent to 3,898
rupees per 100 kg.
* India's soymeal exports in April sank 67 percent from a
month ago to 99,451 tonnes, dropping for a third straight month
as farmers held back stocks in a move that tightened supply and
boosted prices of the animal feed.
* The key June soyoil contract was up 0.61 percent
at 694.90 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for June
rose 0.26 percent to 3,462 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 3.15 rupees to 725.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose
23 rupees to 4,044 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed rose 11 rupees to 3,425 rupees.
* Rapeseed output is estimated to have risen about 22
percent on year to 7.15 million tonnes in 2012-13, a trade body
said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)