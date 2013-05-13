MUMBAI, May 13 Indian oilseeds and soyoil rose on Monday, tracking gains in overseas markets and on declining supplies of beans at home. * The key June soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.57 percent at 3,913 rupees per 100 kg. * "CBOT is up, and domestic supplies are also low, which is helping prices," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management. * Buying is advised in June soybean at 3,910 rupees for a target of 3,960 rupees, and a stop loss at 3,880 rupees, said Reddy. * The key June soyoil contract was up 0.22 percent at 696.75 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for June rose 0.26 percent to 3,516 rupees per 100 kg. * Soybean supplies have dried up and the next harvest will be in September or October, Reddy said. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 1.15 rupees to 725.90 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 23 rupees to 4,047 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 47.7 rupees to 3,480 rupees. * India's soymeal exports in April sank 67 percent from a month earlier to 99,451 tonnes, dropping for a third straight month as farmers held back stocks in a move that tightened supply and boosted prices of the animal feed. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)