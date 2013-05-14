MUMBAI, May 14 Indian soybeans extended gains on
Tuesday to their highest level in more than two weeks, tracking
overseas markets and on lack of arrivals in the domestic market.
Rapeseed eased from its two-week high.
* U.S. new-crop corn rose after the U.S. Department of
Agriculture pegged the sowing pace at the slowest rate on record
despite a boost to planting from recent favourable weather.
* The key June soybean contract was up 0.78 percent
at 3,954.50 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0912 GMT, after hitting a high
of 3,965 rupees, a level last seen on April 26.
* The key June soyoil contract was up 0.14 percent
at 698.75 rupees per 10 kg. The rapeseed contract for June
fell 0.65 percent to 3,502 rupees per 100 kg, easing
from the previous session's high of 3,535 rupees, a level last
seen on April 30.
* Farmers are unwilling to sell soybean stocks, which is
helping prices, said Ambika T.B., an analyst with Karvy
Comtrade.
* Farmers are expected to increase soybean planting in
2013/14, encouraged by a rally in prices and the need to
cultivate a sturdy crop to prepare for the possibility of an
unhelpful monsoon season.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 3 rupees to 728.80 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 30
rupees to 4,085 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed rose 11.90 rupees to 3,498.90 rupees.
* India's soymeal exports in April sank 67 percent from a
month earlier to 99,451 tonnes, dropping for a third straight
month as farmers held back stocks in a move that tightened
supply and boosted prices of the animal feed.
* Palm oil imports declined for a third straight month in
April, a trade body said, as refiners in the world's biggest
buyer used stocks and processed the new rapeseed harvest.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)