MUMBAI, May 14 Indian soybeans extended gains on Tuesday to their highest level in more than two weeks, tracking overseas markets and on lack of arrivals in the domestic market. Rapeseed eased from its two-week high. * U.S. new-crop corn rose after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the sowing pace at the slowest rate on record despite a boost to planting from recent favourable weather. * The key June soybean contract was up 0.78 percent at 3,954.50 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0912 GMT, after hitting a high of 3,965 rupees, a level last seen on April 26. * The key June soyoil contract was up 0.14 percent at 698.75 rupees per 10 kg. The rapeseed contract for June fell 0.65 percent to 3,502 rupees per 100 kg, easing from the previous session's high of 3,535 rupees, a level last seen on April 30. * Farmers are unwilling to sell soybean stocks, which is helping prices, said Ambika T.B., an analyst with Karvy Comtrade. * Farmers are expected to increase soybean planting in 2013/14, encouraged by a rally in prices and the need to cultivate a sturdy crop to prepare for the possibility of an unhelpful monsoon season. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 3 rupees to 728.80 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 30 rupees to 4,085 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 11.90 rupees to 3,498.90 rupees. * India's soymeal exports in April sank 67 percent from a month earlier to 99,451 tonnes, dropping for a third straight month as farmers held back stocks in a move that tightened supply and boosted prices of the animal feed. * Palm oil imports declined for a third straight month in April, a trade body said, as refiners in the world's biggest buyer used stocks and processed the new rapeseed harvest. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)