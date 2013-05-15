MUMBAI May 15 Indian soybean futures eased from their highest level in nearly three weeks on Wednesday, tracking weak global leads, though lower arrivals in the spot market limited the downside.

* Soybean on CBOT was 0.34 percent lower at $14.10 a bushel, while Malaysian palm oil was 0.52 percent lower at 2,290 ringgits per tonne.

* Farmers are expected to increase soybean planting in 2013/14, encouraged by a rally in prices and the need to cultivate a sturdy crop to prepare for the possibility of an unhelpful monsoon season.

* The key June soybean contract was 0.67 percent lower at 3,922 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0855 GMT, easing from a high of 3,965 rupees, a level last seen on April 26.

* Selling is advised in soybean at 3,925 rupees, for a target of 3,880 rupees, with a stop loss of 3,952 rupees, said an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* The rapeseed contract for June on the NCDEX fell 0.23 percent to 3,499 rupees per 100 kg, easing from the previous session's high of 3,540 rupees, a level last seen on April 30.

* The key June soyoil contract was down 0.53 percent at 696.20 rupees per 10 kg.

* Selling is advised 697 rupees, with a target of 693, said the analyst with Karvy.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged 0.85 rupee lower to 727.10 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 11 rupees to 4,077 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 2.90 rupees to 3,495.85 rupees.

* Palm oil imports declined for a third straight month in April, a trade body said, as refiners in the world's biggest buyer used stocks and processed the new rapeseed harvest. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)