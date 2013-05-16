MUMBAI May 16 Indian soyoil futures rose on Thursday, following gains in Malaysian palm oil and on a weak rupee, while soybeans fell on an expected increase in the area under cultivation and weak exports demand from soymeal.

* Rapeseed edged higher on depleting supplies in spot markets.

* At 0818 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was up 1 percent at 2,320 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were higher 0.25 percent at $14.16-1/4 per bushel.

* "Oil mills are expecting an improvement in demand due to Ramadan in the coming weeks from bulk consumers. Fundamentals are turning positive for palm oil. Inventory is depleting," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at India Infoline Ltd.

* Demand for edible oil usually rises during Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, which starts this year on July 9 and will be followed by three days of celebration after it ends on Aug. 7.

* The key June soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.23 percent at 698.75 rupees per 10 kg.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and also raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The local currency eased on Thursday.

* The key June soybean contract fell 0.70 percent to 3,902 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for June rose 0.46 percent to 3,523 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's soymeal exports in April sank 67 percent from a month ago to 99,451 tonnes, dropping for a third straight month as farmers held back stocks in a move that tightened supply and boosted prices of the animal feed.

* Indian farmers are expected to increase soybean planting in 2013/14, encouraged by a rally in prices and the need to cultivate a sturdy crop to prepare for the possibility of an unhelpful monsoon season.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 0.95 rupee to 726.45 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 14 rupees to 4,066 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed nudged up a rupee to 3,501 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)