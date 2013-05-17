MUMBAI May 17 Indian soybean futures rose on Friday, tracking an upside in overseas prices, while rapeseed and soyoil edged higher on a weak rupee and improvement in physical demand.

* At 0836 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was up 0.82 percent at 2,333 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were higher 0.56 percent at $14.35-1/2 per bushel.

* "The gains in the U.S. market are supporting soybeans. The rupee is also continuously depreciating against the dollar," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

"The upside in soybeans is limited. Meal exports demand is still weak. Unless it improves, prices will struggle to sustain at higher levels."

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive but also raises returns for oilmeal exporters. The local currency eased on Friday.

* U.S. soybeans hit a seven-week high, drawing strength from tight U.S. stocks, with the oilseed on course to finish the week up 2.5 percent, its biggest climb in five weeks.

* India's soymeal exports in April sank 67 percent from a month earlier to 99,451 tonnes, dropping for a third straight month as farmers held back stocks in a move that tightened supply and boosted prices of the animal feed.

* Indian farmers are expected to increase soybean planting in 2013/14, encouraged by a rally in prices and the need to cultivate a sturdy crop to prepare for the possibility of an unhelpful monsoon season.

* The key June soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.43 percent at 702.15 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key June soybean contract rose 0.13 percent to 3,904 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for June edged up 0.37 percent to 3,553 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 1.75 rupees to 727.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 10 rupees to 4,064 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed 30 rupees to 3,540 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)