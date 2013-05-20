MUMBAI May 20 Indian soybean futures edged
higher on Monday on thin supplies and a weak rupee, while
rapeseed eased on supply pressure from the new season crop.
* Soyoil was treading water as sluggish demand outweighed
gains in overseas markets.
* At 0835 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract
was up 0.09 percent at 2,338 ringgit per tonne, while
U.S. soybeans were 0.28 percent higher at $14.52-1/2 per
bushel.
* "Soybean supplies are limited. Farmers are not selling the
harvest. Oil mills are running operations at half of their
capacity," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.
* "Soybean futures will trade in a narrow range. Weak
soymeal exports are weighing on sentiments."
* The key June soyoil contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.02 percent at 699.05
rupees per 10 kg.
* The key June soybean contract rose 0.31 percent to
3,908.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for June
edged down 0.26 percent to 3,510 rupees per 100 kg.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive but also
raises returns for oilmeal exporters. The local currency eased
on Monday.
* India's soymeal exports in April sank 67 percent from a
month earlier to 99,451 tonnes, dropping for a third straight
month as farmers held back stocks in a move that tightened
supply and boosted prices of the animal feed.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
down 0.85 rupee to 725.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose
13 rupees to 4,055 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed fell 30 rupees to 3,511 rupees.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)