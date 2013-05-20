MUMBAI May 20 Indian soybean futures edged higher on Monday on thin supplies and a weak rupee, while rapeseed eased on supply pressure from the new season crop.

* Soyoil was treading water as sluggish demand outweighed gains in overseas markets.

* At 0835 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was up 0.09 percent at 2,338 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were 0.28 percent higher at $14.52-1/2 per bushel.

* "Soybean supplies are limited. Farmers are not selling the harvest. Oil mills are running operations at half of their capacity," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

* "Soybean futures will trade in a narrow range. Weak soymeal exports are weighing on sentiments."

* The key June soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.02 percent at 699.05 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key June soybean contract rose 0.31 percent to 3,908.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for June edged down 0.26 percent to 3,510 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive but also raises returns for oilmeal exporters. The local currency eased on Monday.

* India's soymeal exports in April sank 67 percent from a month earlier to 99,451 tonnes, dropping for a third straight month as farmers held back stocks in a move that tightened supply and boosted prices of the animal feed.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 0.85 rupee to 725.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 13 rupees to 4,055 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 30 rupees to 3,511 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)