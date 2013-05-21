NEW DELHI May 21 Indian soy futures were higher on Tuesday, taking cues from global markets, with support from almost exhausted local soybean supply. Rapeseed futures edged up on strong spot demand from processors ahead of Ramadan.

* At 0900 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil was up 0.4 percent at 2,344 ringgit ($780) per tonne.

* "Overall tendency in the oilseed complex is range-bound except some buying interests in rapeseed," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

* Edible oil processors are building up stocks ahead of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month that starts early in July, when communal feasting typically drives up consumption.

* The key June soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.5 percent at 703 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key June soybean contract rose 0.1 percent to 3,918 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for June inched up 0.2 percent to 3,513 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 0.8 rupee to 726.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 1.0 rupees to 4,055 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed up 15.4 rupees to 3,525 rupees. ($1 = 3.0140 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)