NEW DELHI May 22 Indian soyoil futures were
higher on Wednesday tracking a weak rupee and poor domestic
supplies, while lower arrivals after the peak harvest season
kept rapeseed up.
* Soyoil supplies from the local soybean crop have almost
dried up as the oilseed crop awaits the new planting season that
would start once the annual monsoon rains reach the main
producing belts of central India.
* India grows soybean during the summer, while the new
harvest will be ready only after the monsoon ends in September.
Until then, the country has to rely on imports from Latin
America to meet domestic demand.
* "Soyoil futures are expected to remain on the higher side
as local demand for marriages and festivals in the next couple
of months will have to be sourced via imports," said Chowda
Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.
* A weak rupee makes soyoil purchases from Brazil and
Argentina costlier. On Tuesday, the local currency eased to its
lowest in nearly six months.
* India is the world's biggest importer of cooking oils and
meets more than half of its cooking oil demand of 17 million
tonnes through imports. It mainly imports palm oils and a small
quantity of soyoil which is preferred in the making of fried
foods served during marriages and festivals.
* Traders said firmness in soyoil was supported by the
higher global trade in rival palm oil.
* At 0830 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil was
up 1.0 percent at 2,359 ringgit ($780) per tonne as investors
pinned hopes on demand recovery ahead of the Muslim holy month
of Ramadan.
* "Broadly speaking, edible oil and oilseed futures are
still caught in a range in the absence of any major trigger,"
Reddy said and added arrival of the southwest monsoon rains
could be the next major trigger for farm commodities.
* India's monsoon rains may arrive on the southern Kerala
coast around June 3, a late debut that will raise fears any
revival for drought-hit tracts of southern and western farmland
could be delayed.
* The key June soyoil contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.7 percent at 707
rupees per 10 kg.
* The key June soybean contract was almost flat at
3,923 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for June
inched up 0.9 percent to 3,543 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up
by about 2 rupees to 727 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 2
rupees to 4,046 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed was up around 18 rupees to 3,541 rupees.
[$1 = 3.0185 Malaysian ringgit]
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Sunil Nair)