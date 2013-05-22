NEW DELHI May 22 Indian soyoil futures were higher on Wednesday tracking a weak rupee and poor domestic supplies, while lower arrivals after the peak harvest season kept rapeseed up.

* Soyoil supplies from the local soybean crop have almost dried up as the oilseed crop awaits the new planting season that would start once the annual monsoon rains reach the main producing belts of central India.

* India grows soybean during the summer, while the new harvest will be ready only after the monsoon ends in September. Until then, the country has to rely on imports from Latin America to meet domestic demand.

* "Soyoil futures are expected to remain on the higher side as local demand for marriages and festivals in the next couple of months will have to be sourced via imports," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* A weak rupee makes soyoil purchases from Brazil and Argentina costlier. On Tuesday, the local currency eased to its lowest in nearly six months.

* India is the world's biggest importer of cooking oils and meets more than half of its cooking oil demand of 17 million tonnes through imports. It mainly imports palm oils and a small quantity of soyoil which is preferred in the making of fried foods served during marriages and festivals.

* Traders said firmness in soyoil was supported by the higher global trade in rival palm oil.

* At 0830 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil was up 1.0 percent at 2,359 ringgit ($780) per tonne as investors pinned hopes on demand recovery ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

* "Broadly speaking, edible oil and oilseed futures are still caught in a range in the absence of any major trigger," Reddy said and added arrival of the southwest monsoon rains could be the next major trigger for farm commodities.

* India's monsoon rains may arrive on the southern Kerala coast around June 3, a late debut that will raise fears any revival for drought-hit tracts of southern and western farmland could be delayed.

* The key June soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.7 percent at 707 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key June soybean contract was almost flat at 3,923 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for June inched up 0.9 percent to 3,543 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up by about 2 rupees to 727 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 2 rupees to 4,046 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was up around 18 rupees to 3,541 rupees.

