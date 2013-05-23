NEW DELHI May 23 Indian oilseed futures fell on Thursday as prospects for timely arrival of the monsoon over the southern coast improved, but soyoil gained on a weak rupee.

* The timely onset of the monsoon over Kerala could pressure farm futures, Religare Retail Research said in a daily report.

* Monsoon rains, vital for the farm-dependent economy, are forecast to arrive in Kerala by June 3, but favourable conditions could even bring rains ahead of schedule.

* A timely monsoon is necessary to boost prospects for farm output, by giving summer-sown crops such as soybean sufficient time to mature and yield a bumper harvest.

* India grows soybean in summer, and harvests the oilseed crop after the monsoon ends in September. Until then, the country has to rely on imports from Latin America to meet domestic demand.

* "Sustaining higher levels for soybean are not possible when the export demand for soymeal is also poor," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

* Rapeseed futures reflected sentiment in soybean spot.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans fell 47 rupees to 4,007 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil was up 1.35 rupees at 727.8 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was down about 20 rupees at 3,526 rupees.

* At 0900 GMT, the key June soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.3 percent at 3,678 rupees per 100 kg. The rapeseed June contract inched down 0.2 percent to 3,507 rupees per 100 kg.

* Khan also said the weak rupee would make imports of soyoil costlier in coming months.

* The key June soyoil contract edged up 0.1 percent to 702 rupees per 10 kg.

* India is the world's biggest importer of cooking oils and meets more than half of its demand of 17 million tonnes via imports. It mainly imports palm oils and a small quantity of soyoil, which is preferred in the making of fried food served during marriages and festivals.

* A weak rupee makes soyoil imports from Brazil and Argentina costlier but raises returns for oilmeal exports.

* On Thursday, the rupee eased to its lowest against the dollar in over eight-and-a-half months.

* India's soymeal exports in April sank 67 percent from a month earlier to 99,451 tonnes, dropping for a third straight month as farmers held back stocks in a move that tightened supply and boosted prices of the animal feed. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by)