NEW DELHI May 23 Indian oilseed futures fell on
Thursday as prospects for timely arrival of the monsoon over the
southern coast improved, but soyoil gained on a weak rupee.
* The timely onset of the monsoon over Kerala could pressure
farm futures, Religare Retail Research said in a daily report.
* Monsoon rains, vital for the farm-dependent economy, are
forecast to arrive in Kerala by June 3, but favourable
conditions could even bring rains ahead of schedule.
* A timely monsoon is necessary to boost prospects for farm
output, by giving summer-sown crops such as soybean sufficient
time to mature and yield a bumper harvest.
* India grows soybean in summer, and harvests the oilseed
crop after the monsoon ends in September. Until then, the
country has to rely on imports from Latin America to meet
domestic demand.
* "Sustaining higher levels for soybean are not possible
when the export demand for soymeal is also poor," said Badruddin
Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls
Commodities.
* Rapeseed futures reflected sentiment in soybean spot.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans fell
47 rupees to 4,007 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil was up 1.35
rupees at 727.8 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed was down about 20 rupees at 3,526 rupees.
* At 0900 GMT, the key June soybean contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.3 percent
at 3,678 rupees per 100 kg. The rapeseed June contract
inched down 0.2 percent to 3,507 rupees per 100 kg.
* Khan also said the weak rupee would make imports of soyoil
costlier in coming months.
* The key June soyoil contract edged up 0.1 percent
to 702 rupees per 10 kg.
* India is the world's biggest importer of cooking oils and
meets more than half of its demand of 17 million tonnes via
imports. It mainly imports palm oils and a small quantity of
soyoil, which is preferred in the making of fried food served
during marriages and festivals.
* A weak rupee makes soyoil imports from Brazil and
Argentina costlier but raises returns for oilmeal exports.
* On Thursday, the rupee eased to its lowest against the
dollar in over eight-and-a-half months.
* India's soymeal exports in April sank 67 percent from a
month earlier to 99,451 tonnes, dropping for a third straight
month as farmers held back stocks in a move that tightened
supply and boosted prices of the animal feed.
