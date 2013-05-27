NEW DELHI May 27 Indian soybean futures were down on Monday ahead of the approaching monsoon season, while soyoil rose on a weak rupee.

* India's southwest monsoon rains, which usually last for four months and are vital for the farm-dependent economy, are forecast to hit Kerala's coast in the first week of June.

* Timely progress of the monsoon over soybean-growing areas of central India will boost prospects of better output for the main summer season oilseed crop by giving sufficient time to mature.

* India grows soybeans in summer and harvests the oilseed crop after the monsoon season ends in September. Until then, the country has to rely on soyoil imports from Latin America to meet domestic demand.

* Rapeseed reflected the negative sentiment in soybeans, which was also due to slack oilmeal export demand. India is Asia's top supplier of soy and rapeseed meals as they are free from genetic modification.

* A weak Indian currency makes soyoil imports from Brazil and Argentina costlier. The higher trade in soyoil was supported by the sentiment in rival palm oil.

* At 0900 GMT, the benchmark palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia was up 0.5 percent at 2,385 ringgit ($790) a tonne, a level last seen on April 10.

* The key June soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.6 percent at 3,811 rupees per 100 kg. The rapeseed June contract fell 0.9 percent to 3,463 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key June soyoil contract inched up 0.2 percent to 707 rupees per 10 kg.

* A correction is seen in most farm commodities as demand too fails to pick up in spots, Religare Retail Research said in a daily report.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans were down 23 rupees at 3,956 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil was nearly flat at 728 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was down 25 rupees at 3,500 rupees. [$1 = 3.0345 ringgits] (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)