NEW DELHI May 28 Indian soy futures rose on
Tuesday, tracking global prices, but rapeseed fell due to the
absence of oilmeal export demand and timely arrival prospects of
the monsoon.
* Soyoil rose as Malaysian palm oil futures hit 1-1/2 month
highs on signs of a recovery in demand, while soybean futures in
the United States were up on threat of planting delay due to
recent heavy rains in the Midwest region.
* At 0855 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract
was up 0.6 percent at 2,395 ringgit ($790) per tonne,
while U.S. soybeans were 0.6 percent higher at $14.84-1/2
per bushel.
* Weakness in the rupee will make soyoil imports costlier as
India, the world's biggest vegetable oil buyer, imports small
quantity of the soft oil from Latin America to meet local demand
for fried foods during marriages and festivals.
* Oilseed spot prices were down as the on-time arrival of
monsoon rains brightened due to favourable weather conditions
over the southern Kerala coast.
* Timely progress of the monsoon over soybean-growing areas
of central India will boost prospects of better output for the
main summer season oilseed crop by giving sufficient time to
mature.
* Lack of demand for rapeseed meal from traditional animal
feedstock buyers in South East Asia also weighed on prices.
* The key June soyoil contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 0.5 percent to 710
rupees per 10 kg.
* The June soybean contract gained 0.8 percent to
3,832 rupees per 100 kg. The rapeseed June contract fell
0.4 percent to 3,443 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans were
down 28 rupees at 3,920 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil was
almost flat at 727 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed was down 19 rupees at 3,500 rupees.
($1 = 3.0270 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)