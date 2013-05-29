MUMBAI May 29 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Wednesday following gains in overseas markets and on a weak rupee, though subdued exports demand for oil meals limited the upside.

* At 0810 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was up 1.21 percent at 2,417 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were 0.15 percent lower at $15.07 per bushel, after rising 2.2 percent in the previous session.

* "The upside in the world market coupled with poor supplies in the local spot market are supporting soybeans," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* "In the coming days, weak meal export demand and forecast of a normal monsoon may weigh on sentiments."

* Indian farmers are expected to increase soybean planting in 2013/14, encouraged by a rally in prices and the need to cultivate a sturdy crop to prepare for the possibility of an unhelpful monsoon season.

* The key June soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.36 percent at 714 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key June soybean contract rose 0.25 percent to 3,840 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for June edged up 0.96 percent to 3,471 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive but also raises returns for oil meal exporters. The local currency hit a 10-month low on Wednesday.

* India's soymeal exports in April sank 67 percent from a month earlier to 99,451 tonnes, dropping for a third straight month as farmers held back stocks in a move that tightened supply and boosted prices of the animal feed.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 2.35 rupees to 729.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 27 rupees to 3,947 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged higher by 6 rupees to 3,473 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)