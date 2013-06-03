MUMBAI, June 3 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures edged up on Monday on short-covering, driven by gains in
the world market and on a weak rupee, though timely progress of
the monsoon capped the upside.
* At 0758 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract
was down 0.13 percent at 2,394 ringgit per tonne, while
U.S. soybeans were 1.14 percent higher at $15.27-1/4 per
bushel.
* "Timely arrival of monsoon rains is good news. Farmers can
plant soybeans on time. Even there are chances of higher acreage
as farmers got higher returns from last year's crop," said
Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.
* India's monsoon arrived on cue in Kerala on the southern
coast on Saturday, a top weather official said.
* Indian farmers are expected to increase soybean planting
in 2013/14, encouraged by a rally in prices and the need to
cultivate a sturdy crop to prepare for the possibility of an
unhelpful monsoon season.
* The key July soyoil contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.07 percent at 689.75
rupees per 10 kg.
* The key July soybean contract rose 0.30 percent to
3,666.50 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for July
edged up 0.26 percent to 3,526 rupees per 100 kg.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive but also
raises returns for oil meal exporters. The local currency eased
on Monday.
* India's soymeal exports in April sank 67 percent from a
month earlier to 99,451 tonnes, dropping for a third straight
month as farmers held back stocks in a move that tightened
supply and boosted prices of the animal feed.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
steady at 718.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 20 rupees
to 3,811 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed
edged down by 7 rupees to 3,494 rupees.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)