MUMBAI, June 4 Indian soybean futures fell on Tuesday due to weak exports demand for soymeal and on an early arrival of monsoon rains in southern states, while soyoil eased on subdued spot demand.

* Rapeseed futures were treading water as a drop in overseas edible oil prices offset dwindling supplies in local spot markets amid good demand.

* At 0822 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was down 1.04 percent at 2,371 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were 0.82 percent lower at $15.20-1/4 per bushel.

* "Soymeal exports demand is subdued for last few weeks. That's why oil mills are not actively buying soybeans in spot markets," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior research analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

* "Monsoon has advanced in some states ahead of time. This is good news for soybean farmers. They can plant the crop early."

* The monsoon has covered most southern states and some parts of western Maharashtra state as on June 4, the weather department said.

* India's soymeal exports in April sank 67 percent from a month earlier to 99,451 tonnes, dropping for a third straight month as farmers held back stocks in a move that tightened supply and boosted prices of the animal feed.

* The key July soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.53 percent to 690.70 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key July soybean contract dropped 0.65 percent to 3,718 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for July was up 0.17 percent at 3,537 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers are expected to increase soybean planting in 2013/14, encouraged by a rally in prices and the need to cultivate a sturdy crop to prepare for the possibility of an unhelpful monsoon season.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 2.60 rupees to 712.40 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 14 rupees to 3,838 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 12 rupees to 3,512 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)