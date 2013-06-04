MUMBAI, June 4 Indian soybean futures fell on
Tuesday due to weak exports demand for soymeal and on an early
arrival of monsoon rains in southern states, while soyoil eased
on subdued spot demand.
* Rapeseed futures were treading water as a drop in overseas
edible oil prices offset dwindling supplies in local spot
markets amid good demand.
* At 0822 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract
was down 1.04 percent at 2,371 ringgit per tonne, while
U.S. soybeans were 0.82 percent lower at $15.20-1/4 per
bushel.
* "Soymeal exports demand is subdued for last few weeks.
That's why oil mills are not actively buying soybeans in spot
markets," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior research analyst at Kotak
Commodity Services Ltd.
* "Monsoon has advanced in some states ahead of time. This
is good news for soybean farmers. They can plant the crop
early."
* The monsoon has covered most southern states and some
parts of western Maharashtra state as on June 4, the weather
department said.
* India's soymeal exports in April sank 67 percent from a
month earlier to 99,451 tonnes, dropping for a third straight
month as farmers held back stocks in a move that tightened
supply and boosted prices of the animal feed.
* The key July soyoil contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.53 percent to 690.70
rupees per 10 kg.
* The key July soybean contract dropped 0.65 percent
to 3,718 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for July
was up 0.17 percent at 3,537 rupees per 100 kg.
* Indian farmers are expected to increase soybean planting
in 2013/14, encouraged by a rally in prices and the need to
cultivate a sturdy crop to prepare for the possibility of an
unhelpful monsoon season.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased
2.60 rupees to 712.40 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 14
rupees to 3,838 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged up 12 rupees to 3,512 rupees.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)