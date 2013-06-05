MUMBAI, June 5 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures were steady on Wednesday as the early arrival of monsoon in the state of Maharashtra offset a weak rupee and an upside in overseas prices.

* At 0900 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was up 0.72 percent at 2,392 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans rose 0.18 percent to $15.31-1/2 per bushel.

* "The monsoon is progressing very well. Early arrival of the monsoon in Maharashtra can lead to higher acreage. Sowing will start gaining momentum from next week," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at India Infoline Ltd.

* The monsoon has covered most southern states and some parts of western Maharashtra as on June 4, the weather department said.

* Indian farmers are expected to increase soybean planting in 2013/14, encouraged by a rally in prices and the need to cultivate a sturdy crop to prepare for the possibility of an unhelpful monsoon season.

* The key July soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange edged up 0.11 percent to 690.65 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key July soybean contract eased 0.15 percent to 3,723.50 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for July was down 0.48 percent at 3,518 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive but also raises returns for oil meal exporters. The local currency eased on Wednesday.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 3.35 rupees to 709.20 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans eased 2 rupees to 3,840 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 7 rupees to 3,502 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)