MUMBAI, June 6 Indian soybean futures hit a two-week high on Thursday on a weak rupee and thin supplies in local spot markets, while soyoil fell on weak demand.

* At 0807 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was up 0.37 percent at 2,412 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans fell 0.6 percent to $15.22-3/4 per bushel, after rising 0.2 percent in the previous session.

* "Spot prices are supporting futures. They are firm due to depleting supplies. Large quantities are still with farmers, who are not interested in selling at current levels," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* "Soybean and soyoil prices are likely to come down in the coming days. The monsoon is progressing well and there are expectations of higher acreage."

* Indian farmers are expected to increase soybean planting in 2013/14, encouraged by a rally in prices and the need to cultivate a sturdy crop to prepare for the possibility of an unhelpful monsoon season.

* The key July soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange edged down 0.37 percent to 691.10 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key July soybean contract was up 0.55 percent at 3,773.50 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,807 rupees earlier in the day, while the rapeseed contract for July was unchanged at 3,521 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive but also raises returns for oil meal exporters. The local currency was trading near its record low level against the dollar on Thursday.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil nudged up 0.20 rupee to 708.20 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans were steady at 3,851 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 6 rupees to 3,507 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)