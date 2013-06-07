MUMBAI, June 7 Indian soybean futures fell on
Friday after hitting a two-week high in the previous session due
to weak exports demand for soymeal and hopes a normal monsoon
will increase oilseed production, though a weak rupee and gains
in overseas markets limited the downside.
* Rapeseed futures were treading water on declining arrivals
in spot markets.
* At 0849 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract
was up 0.9 percent at 2,457 ringgit per tonne, while
U.S. soybeans rose 0.15 percent to $15.29-1/2 per bushel.
* "Soymeal exports demand is still weak. For the last two
months exports are falling month on month basis," said Vedika
Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.
* "Forecast of normal monsoon and early arrival of rains in
southern India are weighing on sentiments. Sowing should be
higher than last year."
* Indian farmers are expected to increase soybean planting
in 2013/14, encouraged by a rally in prices and the need to
cultivate a sturdy crop to prepare for the possibility of an
unhelpful monsoon season.
* The key July soyoil contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange edged down 0.32 percent to
690.80 rupees per 10 kg.
* The key July soybean contract was down 0.57
percent at 3,758 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract
for July rose 0.34 percent to 3,545 rupees per 100 kg.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive but also
raises returns for oil meal exporters. The local currency was
trading near its record low against the dollar.
* India's soymeal exports fell to 96,492 tonnes in May, from
142,588 tonnes a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association
of India said in a statement.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil nudged
down 1.80 rupees to 705.60 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose
by 2 rupees to 3,858 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed was steady at 3,508 rupees.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)