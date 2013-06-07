MUMBAI, June 7 Indian soybean futures fell on Friday after hitting a two-week high in the previous session due to weak exports demand for soymeal and hopes a normal monsoon will increase oilseed production, though a weak rupee and gains in overseas markets limited the downside.

* Rapeseed futures were treading water on declining arrivals in spot markets.

* At 0849 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was up 0.9 percent at 2,457 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans rose 0.15 percent to $15.29-1/2 per bushel.

* "Soymeal exports demand is still weak. For the last two months exports are falling month on month basis," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* "Forecast of normal monsoon and early arrival of rains in southern India are weighing on sentiments. Sowing should be higher than last year."

* Indian farmers are expected to increase soybean planting in 2013/14, encouraged by a rally in prices and the need to cultivate a sturdy crop to prepare for the possibility of an unhelpful monsoon season.

* The key July soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange edged down 0.32 percent to 690.80 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key July soybean contract was down 0.57 percent at 3,758 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for July rose 0.34 percent to 3,545 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive but also raises returns for oil meal exporters. The local currency was trading near its record low against the dollar.

* India's soymeal exports fell to 96,492 tonnes in May, from 142,588 tonnes a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil nudged down 1.80 rupees to 705.60 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose by 2 rupees to 3,858 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was steady at 3,508 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)