MUMBAI, June 10 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures were treading water on Monday as a depreciating rupee outweighed ample rainfall in southern and western states, which could boost sowing of soybeans.

* Weak export demand for Indian oilmeals also weighed on sentiment.

* At 0740 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was up 0.04 percent at 2,458 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans fell 0.51 percent to $15.20-1/2 per bushel.

* "Monsoon has covered most part of Maharashtra. It can lead to early sowing of soybean," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

"The progress of monsoon in the next week, especially in Madhya Pradesh, is crucial for oilseeds."

* The central Madhya Pradesh state is the country's top soybean producer, followed by western state of Maharashtra.

* Indian farmers are expected to increase soybean planting in 2013/14, encouraged by a rally in prices and the need to cultivate a sturdy crop to prepare for the possibility of an unhelpful monsoon season.

* The key July soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange edged up 0.26 percent to 692.95 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key July soybean contract was up 0.01 percent at 3,772 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for July rose 0.31 percent to 3,554 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive but also raises returns for oil meal exporters. The local currency hit a record low on Monday.

* India's soymeal exports fell to 96,492 tonnes in May, from 142,588 tonnes a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 2.95 rupees to 707.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 7 rupees to 3,858 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was up 2 rupees at 3,520 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)