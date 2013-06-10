MUMBAI, June 10 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures were treading water on Monday as a depreciating rupee
outweighed ample rainfall in southern and western states, which
could boost sowing of soybeans.
* Weak export demand for Indian oilmeals also weighed on
sentiment.
* At 0740 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract
was up 0.04 percent at 2,458 ringgit per tonne, while
U.S. soybeans fell 0.51 percent to $15.20-1/2 per bushel.
* "Monsoon has covered most part of Maharashtra. It can lead
to early sowing of soybean," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior
analyst with Religare Commodities.
"The progress of monsoon in the next week, especially in
Madhya Pradesh, is crucial for oilseeds."
* The central Madhya Pradesh state is the country's top
soybean producer, followed by western state of Maharashtra.
* Indian farmers are expected to increase soybean planting
in 2013/14, encouraged by a rally in prices and the need to
cultivate a sturdy crop to prepare for the possibility of an
unhelpful monsoon season.
* The key July soyoil contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange edged up 0.26 percent to
692.95 rupees per 10 kg.
* The key July soybean contract was up 0.01 percent
at 3,772 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for July
rose 0.31 percent to 3,554 rupees per 100 kg.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive but also
raises returns for oil meal exporters. The local currency hit a
record low on Monday.
* India's soymeal exports fell to 96,492 tonnes in May, from
142,588 tonnes a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association
of India said in a statement.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 2.95 rupees to 707.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 7
rupees to 3,858 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed was up 2 rupees at 3,520 rupees.
