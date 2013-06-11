MUMBAI, June 11 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures edged higher on Tuesday on a weak rupee and gains in overseas markets, though expectations of bumper oilseeds production due to ample rainfall capped the upside.

* At 0834 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was down 0.16 percent at 2,449 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans rose 0.56 percent to $15.20-1/4 per bushel.

* "The weak rupee is supporting oilseeds. In the short term, prices will remain range-bound as the monsoon is progressing well," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior research analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive but raises returns for oil meal exporters. The local currency hit a record low on Tuesday.

* The monsoon has covered entire Maharashtra and some parts of Madhya Pradesh, the weather department said on Tuesday. The central state of Madhya Pradesh is the country's top soybean producer, followed by the western state of Maharashtra.

* Indian farmers are expected to increase soybean planting in 2013/14, encouraged by a rally in prices and the need to cultivate a sturdy crop to prepare for the possibility of an unhelpful monsoon season.

* The key July soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange edged up 0.25 percent to 697.40 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key July soybean contract was up 0.28 percent at 3,795.50 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for July rose 0.17 percent to 3,564 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 4.95 rupees to 712.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans climbed 22 rupees to 3,897 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was up 9 rupees at 3,531 rupees.

* India's soymeal exports fell to 96,492 tonnes in May from 142,588 tonnes a year earlier, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)