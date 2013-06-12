MUMBAI, June 12 Indian soybean futures rose on Wednesday to their highest level in more than three weeks due to a slight improvement in export demand for soymeal amid thin supplies, while soyoil rose on an expected increase in demand ahead of the Ramadan festival.

* Rapeseed futures eased as an estimated rise in production weighed on sentiments.

* At 0808 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was down 0.08 percent at 2,454 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans rose 0.24 percent to $15.44-1/4 per bushel.

* "The weakness in the rupee is allowing exporters to offer soymeal at lower prices in dollar terms. The reduction in price is generating demand," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

"Soyoil is getting support from Ramadan. Next month, Muslims will celebrate Ramadan and this should increase demand for edible oils."

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive but raises the returns for oil meal exporters. The local currency hit a record low on Tuesday.

* The key July soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange edged up 0.17 percent to 696 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key July soybean contract was up 0.65 percent at 3,805 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,818 rupees, the highest level since May 20. The rapeseed contract for July eased 0.25 percent to 3,543 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Oilseeds sowing will begin a few days in advance due to the early arrival of monsoon rains," Khan said.

* The monsoon has covered Maharashtra and almost all of Madhya Pradesh, the weather department said on Wednesday. The central state of Madhya Pradesh is the country's top soybean producer, followed by the western state of Maharashtra.

* Indian farmers are expected to increase soybean planting in 2013/14, encouraged by a rally in prices and the need to cultivate a sturdy crop to prepare for the possibility of an unhelpful monsoon season.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 0.05 rupee to 712.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans climbed 11 rupees to 3,911 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was down 4 rupees at 3,528 rupees.

* India's soymeal exports fell to 96,492 tonnes in May from 142,588 tonnes a year earlier, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)