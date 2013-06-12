MUMBAI, June 12 Indian soybean futures rose on
Wednesday to their highest level in more than three weeks due to
a slight improvement in export demand for soymeal amid thin
supplies, while soyoil rose on an expected increase in demand
ahead of the Ramadan festival.
* Rapeseed futures eased as an estimated rise in production
weighed on sentiments.
* At 0808 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract
was down 0.08 percent at 2,454 ringgit per tonne, while
U.S. soybeans rose 0.24 percent to $15.44-1/4 per bushel.
* "The weakness in the rupee is allowing exporters to offer
soymeal at lower prices in dollar terms. The reduction in price
is generating demand," said Badruddin Khan, associate
vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.
"Soyoil is getting support from Ramadan. Next month, Muslims
will celebrate Ramadan and this should increase demand for
edible oils."
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive but raises
the returns for oil meal exporters. The local currency hit a
record low on Tuesday.
* The key July soyoil contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange edged up 0.17 percent to 696
rupees per 10 kg.
* The key July soybean contract was up 0.65 percent
at 3,805 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,818 rupees, the
highest level since May 20. The rapeseed contract for July
eased 0.25 percent to 3,543 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Oilseeds sowing will begin a few days in advance due to
the early arrival of monsoon rains," Khan said.
* The monsoon has covered Maharashtra and almost all of
Madhya Pradesh, the weather department said on Wednesday. The
central state of Madhya Pradesh is the country's top soybean
producer, followed by the western state of Maharashtra.
* Indian farmers are expected to increase soybean planting
in 2013/14, encouraged by a rally in prices and the need to
cultivate a sturdy crop to prepare for the possibility of an
unhelpful monsoon season.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 0.05 rupee to 712.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans climbed
11 rupees to 3,911 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed was down 4 rupees at 3,528 rupees.
* India's soymeal exports fell to 96,492 tonnes in May from
142,588 tonnes a year earlier, the Solvent Extractors'
Association of India said in a statement.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)