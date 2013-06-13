MUMBAI, June 13 Indian soyoil futures were
treading water on Thursday as a weak rupee and an expected rise
in demand during the upcoming Ramadan festival offset a surge in
edible oil imports.
* Soybean and rapeseed eased as good rainfall in central and
southern India at the start of the monsoon season raised hopes
of higher oilseeds production.
* At 0757 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract
was down 0.16 percent at 2,447 ringgit per tonne, while
U.S. soybeans fell 0.57 percent to $15.32 per bushel.
* "Usually demand increases during the Ramadan month, but
supplies have also risen. The import data for May is showing a
surge in palm oil imports," said Prerna Sharma, an analyst at
Emkay Commotrade Ltd.
* India's refined palm oil imports hit a record high in May
by jumping 47.5 percent from April, a leading trade body said,
pushing total purchases of the tropical oil up for the first
time since January on lower prices.
* The key July soyoil contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange edged up 0.04 percent to
695.20 rupees per 10 kg.
* The key July soybean contract was down 0.08
percent at 3,787 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,818 rupees
in the previous session, the highest level since May 20. The
rapeseed contract for July eased 0.20 percent to 3,515
rupees per 100 kg.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive but raises
the returns for oil meal exporters. The local currency was
trading near its record low level on Thursday.
* The monsoon has covered Maharashtra and almost all of
Madhya Pradesh, the weather department said on Thursday. The
central state of Madhya Pradesh is the country's top soybean
producer, followed by the western state of Maharashtra.
* Indian farmers are expected to increase soybean planting
in 2013/14, encouraged by a rally in prices and the need to
cultivate a sturdy crop to prepare for the possibility of an
unhelpful monsoon season.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
steady at 712.20 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans eased 9 rupees
to 3,910 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed
fell 25 rupees to 3,500 rupees.
* India's soymeal exports fell to 96,492 tonnes in May from
142,588 tonnes a year earlier, the Solvent Extractors'
Association of India said in a statement.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)