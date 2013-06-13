MUMBAI, June 13 Indian soyoil futures were treading water on Thursday as a weak rupee and an expected rise in demand during the upcoming Ramadan festival offset a surge in edible oil imports.

* Soybean and rapeseed eased as good rainfall in central and southern India at the start of the monsoon season raised hopes of higher oilseeds production.

* At 0757 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was down 0.16 percent at 2,447 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans fell 0.57 percent to $15.32 per bushel.

* "Usually demand increases during the Ramadan month, but supplies have also risen. The import data for May is showing a surge in palm oil imports," said Prerna Sharma, an analyst at Emkay Commotrade Ltd.

* India's refined palm oil imports hit a record high in May by jumping 47.5 percent from April, a leading trade body said, pushing total purchases of the tropical oil up for the first time since January on lower prices.

* The key July soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange edged up 0.04 percent to 695.20 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key July soybean contract was down 0.08 percent at 3,787 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,818 rupees in the previous session, the highest level since May 20. The rapeseed contract for July eased 0.20 percent to 3,515 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive but raises the returns for oil meal exporters. The local currency was trading near its record low level on Thursday.

* The monsoon has covered Maharashtra and almost all of Madhya Pradesh, the weather department said on Thursday. The central state of Madhya Pradesh is the country's top soybean producer, followed by the western state of Maharashtra.

* Indian farmers are expected to increase soybean planting in 2013/14, encouraged by a rally in prices and the need to cultivate a sturdy crop to prepare for the possibility of an unhelpful monsoon season.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was steady at 712.20 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans eased 9 rupees to 3,910 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 25 rupees to 3,500 rupees.

* India's soymeal exports fell to 96,492 tonnes in May from 142,588 tonnes a year earlier, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.

