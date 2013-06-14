MUMBAI, June 14 Indian soyoil futures were steady on Friday as a surge in edible oil imports in May was offset by a rise in overseas prices and an expected increase in demand during the upcoming Ramadan festival.

* Soybeans rose due to dwindling supplies and on an improvement in exports demand for soymeal, while rapeseed eased on an estimated rise in production.

* At 0813 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was up 0.37 percent at 2,433 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans rose 0.53 percent to $15.18-1/4 per bushel.

* "Last month traders imported large quantities of refined palm oil. It is much cheaper than soyoil. In the coming weeks that will replace soyoil," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at India Infoline Ltd.

* India's refined palm oil imports hit a record high in May by jumping 47.5 percent from April, a leading trade body said, pushing total purchases of the tropical oil up for the first time since January on lower prices.

* The key July soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.09 percent at 692.85 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key July soybean contract rose 0.66 percent to 3,820.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for July eased 0.40 percent to 3,509 rupees per 100 kg.

* The central state of Madhya Pradesh is the country's top soybean producer, followed by the western state of Maharashtra. Both states received more than normal rainfall last week, weather department data showed.

* "All key soybean growing areas have received good rainfall in the past week. This should accelerate sowing," Rao said.

* Indian farmers are expected to increase soybean planting in 2013/14, encouraged by a rally in prices and the need to cultivate a sturdy crop to prepare for the possibility of an unhelpful monsoon season.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 0.80 rupee at 709.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged up 3 rupees to 3,918 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 3 rupees to 3,495 rupees.

* India's soymeal exports fell to 96,492 tonnes in May from 142,588 tonnes a year earlier, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)