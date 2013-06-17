MUMBAI, June 17 Indian rapeseed futures extended gain on Monday to hit their highest level in nearly a week as the supply season came to an end.

* The actively traded rapeseed for July delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.48 percent higher at 3,547 rupees per 100 kgs, after hitting 3,549 rupees, a level last seen on June 12.

* Buying is advised in rapeseed at 3,535 rupees, for a target of 3,560 rupees, said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management. Rapeseed is a winter crop whose arrivals start in February and end in May.

* The key July soyoil contract on the NCDEX was up 0.11 percent at 698.30 rupees per 10 kg. The key July soybean contract fell 0.16 percent to 3,856 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Soybean and soyoil are not bullish due to better sowing expectations," said Reddy.

* Indian farmers are expected to increase soybean planting in 2013/14, encouraged by a rally in prices and the need to cultivate a sturdy crop to prepare for the possibility of an unhelpful monsoon season.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was steady at 713.10 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged 1 rupee lower to 3,952 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 9 rupees to 3,509 rupees.

* India's soymeal exports fell to 96,492 tonnes in May from 142,588 tonnes a year earlier, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)