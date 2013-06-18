MUMBAI, June 18 Indian soybeans extended gains for a ninth session on Tuesday to hit their highest level in more than two months on lower supplies in the domestic market, though expectations of strong oilseeds production due to ample rains capped the upside.

* The key July soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.47 percent at 3,945 rupees per 100 kg. It earlier hit a high of 3,950 rupees, a level last seen on April 11.

* Soybean prices are likely to witness a bullish trend due to higher meal demand from the poultry feed industry, said Ambika T.B., an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* Indian farmers are expected to increase soybean planting in 2013/14, encouraged by a rally in prices. The increase would help the world's top importer of edible oils to cap expensive overseas purchases and boost oilmeal exports to Asian countries.

* The key July soyoil contract on the NCDEX was up 0.48 percent at 703.60 rupees per 10 kg. The actively traded rapeseed for July delivery was 0.09 percent higher at 3,531 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's soymeal exports fell to 96,492 tonnes in May from 142,588 tonnes a year earlier, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)