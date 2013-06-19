MUMBAI, June 19 Indian soybeans eased from their highest level in more than two months on Wednesday, weighed by expectations of strong oilseeds production due to ample rains, while soyoil and rapeseed futures were treading water.

* Falling supplies in the domestic market, however, limited the downside in soybean prices.

* The most actively traded soybean contract for July delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.47 percent lower at 3,937 rupees per 100 kg, easing from the previous day's high of 3,970 rupees, a level last seen in April.

* Soybeans won't sustain higher price levels, said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management, adding resistance is at 3,975 rupees and support at 3,910.

* Indian farmers are expected to increase soybean planting in 2013/14, encouraged by a rally in prices. The increase would help the world's top importer of edible oils to cap expensive overseas purchases and boost oil meal exports to Asian countries.

* The key July soyoil contract on the NCDEX was 0.2 percent lower at 702.75 rupees per 10 kg. The actively traded rapeseed for July delivery was 0.11 percent higher at 3,525 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)