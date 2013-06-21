MUMBAI, June 21 Indian soybeans fell more than 1 percent on Friday afternoon from their highest level in over two months hit in the previous session on profit-taking.

* At 0908 GMT, the actively traded soybean contract for July delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.18 percent lower at 3,893 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 3,974 rupees on Thursday, a level last seen on April 10.

* "The July contract reached an important resistance level yesterday, we are seeing some correction now," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives & Commodities Ltd.

* Selling is advised at 3,910 rupees for a target of 3,850 rupees, said Reddy.

* Indian farmers are expected to increase soybean planting in 2013/14, encouraged by a rally in prices. The increase would help the world's top importer of edible oils to cap expensive overseas purchases and boost oil meal exports to Asian countries.

* The key July soyoil contract on the NCDEX was 0.56 percent lower at 700 rupees per 10 kg. The actively traded rapeseed for July delivery was 0.31 percent lower at 3,523 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was 3.75 rupees lower at 715.30 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 44 rupees to 3,992 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 10.30 rupees to 3,512.50 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)