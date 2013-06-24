MUMBAI, June 24 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Monday, following losses in world markets and as soybean sowing gathered pace in the key growing regions of central India.

* At 0956 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was down 1.48 percent at 2,403 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans eased 0.12 percent to $14.91-3/4 per bushel.

* "Soybean sowing is accelerating in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra as the weather is favourable for it," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

"Supplies have risen slightly. Farmers are bringing stocks from last year's crop."

* The central state of Madhya Pradesh is the country's top soybean producer, followed by the western state of Maharashtra. Both states received more than normal rainfall so far in June, weather department data showed.

* Indian farmers were expected to increase soybean planting in 2013/14, encouraged by a rally in prices and the need to cultivate a sturdy crop to prepare for the possibility of an unhelpful monsoon season.

* The key July soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.10 percent at 693 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key July soybean contract fell 1.13 percent to 3,776 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for July eased 0.54 percent to 3,512 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's refined palm oil imports hit a record high in May, jumping 47.5 percent from April, a leading trade body said, pushing total purchases of the tropical oil up for the first time since January on lower prices.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 5.35 rupee at 706.50 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans dropped 33 rupees to 3,907 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 2 rupees to 3,521 rupees.

* India's soymeal exports fell to 96,492 tonnes in May from 142,588 tonnes a year earlier, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)