MUMBAI, June 24 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Monday, following losses in world markets and as soybean sowing gathered pace in the key growing regions of central India.

* The key July soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.4 percent at 690.85 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key July soybean contract fell 1.70 percent to 3,754 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for July eased 0.91 percent to 3,499 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 4.90 rupees at 706.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans dropped 52 rupees to 3,888 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 6 rupees to 3,512 rupees.

* The central state of Madhya Pradesh is the country's top soybean producer, followed by the western state of Maharashtra. Both states received more than normal rainfall so far in June, weather department data showed.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell to their lowest in almost three weeks on Monday as they tracked weaker soybean oil markets, but losses were limited by expectations of robust export data on Tuesday.

SUGAR:

Indian sugar futures ended flat after hitting their lowest level in a month as concerns over next year's production offset sluggish demand from bulk consumers and ample supplies.

* The key July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed unchanged at 3,011 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 3,002 rupees earlier, the lowest level since May 28.

* Monsoon rains have covered the entire country a month ahead of schedule.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer, but tapers off with the arrival of the monsoon.

* Spot sugar fell 11 rupees to 3,047 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

CHANA:

Indian chana futures ended steady as an improvement in demand from millers at lower prices offset plentiful rains in the regions growing summer-sown pulses.

* The July chana contract closed down 0.06 percent at 3,248 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana eased 8 rupees to 3,228 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR SEED:

Indian guar seed futures fell due to expectations of higher area under cultivation and on sluggish demand from exporters and local traders.

* The July guar contract dropped 1.72 percent at 7,440 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar seeds fell 67 rupees to 7,704 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas start sowing at the end of the month.

TURMERIC:

Indian turmeric futures rose as a decline in local supplies and fresh export demand aided buying.

* Spot supplies have declined as the season has drawn to a close and farmers are busy with planting.

* The key July turmeric contract closed up 1 percent at 5,966 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric rose 118 rupees to 5,701 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA:

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on higher spot supplies and a good progress of the monsoon, though a pick-up in overseas demand limited the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery finished 0.58 percent lower at 13,602.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera rose 35 rupees to 13,764 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)