MUMBAI, June 25 Indian soybean futures extended losses to a 2-1/2 month low on Tuesday due to conducive weather for sowing, while soyoil and rapeseed eased on sluggish demand.

* At 0823 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was up 0.5 percent at 2,416 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans eased 0.07 percent to $15.11 per bushel.

* "In Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, soybean sowing is progressing very well. So far, the acreage is higher than last year," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at India Infoline Ltd.

* "Demand was weak for soyoil. The downside in rapeseed is limited as arrival will come down significantly in the coming weeks."

* The central state of Madhya Pradesh is the country's top soybean producer, followed by the western state of Maharashtra. Both states have received more than normal rainfall so far in June, weather department data showed.

* Indian farmers were expected to increase soybean planting in 2013/14, encouraged by a rally in prices.

* The key July soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.38 percent at 688.20 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key July soybean contract was down 0.61 percent at 3,731 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,701 rupees earlier, the lowest level since April 3. The rapeseed contract for July eased 0.51 percent to 3,481 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 4.40 rupees at 702.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans dropped 75 rupees to 3,813 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 26 rupees to 3,487 rupees.

* India's soymeal exports fell to 96,492 tonnes in May from 142,588 tonnes a year earlier, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)