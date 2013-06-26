MUMBAI, June 26 Indian soyoil futures fell to their lowest level in more than three months on Wednesday, following losses in the overseas markets and on ample supplies of edible oils, while soybeans fell on conducive weather for sowing.

* Rapeseed futures hit a contract low following weakness in other oilseeds.

* At 0741 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was down 1.24 percent at 2,382 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans eased 0.48 percent to $15.18 per bushel.

* "Right now local factors like early arrival of monsoon rains and higher inventory of edible oils are depressing prices. Cues from the world market are also bearish," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* The central state of Madhya Pradesh is the country's top soybean producer, followed by the western state of Maharashtra. Both states have received more than normal rainfall so far in June, weather department data showed.

* Indian farmers were expected to increase soybean planting in 2013/14, encouraged by a rally in prices.

* The key July soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.05 percent at 681.70 rupees per 10 kg, after falling to 680.30 rupees earlier, the lowest level since March 22.

* India's refined palm oil imports hit a record high in May by jumping 47.5 percent from April, pushing total purchases of the tropical oil up for the first time since January on lower prices and tight domestic supplies.

* The key July soybean contract was down 1.74 percent at 3,662.50 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,648 rupees earlier, the lowest level since April 1.

* The rapeseed contract for July dropped 1.41 percent to 3,432 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,424 rupees.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 4.10 rupees at 696.70 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans dropped 84 rupees to 3,726 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 18 rupees to 3,467 rupees.

* India's soymeal exports fell to 96,492 tonnes in May from 142,588 tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)