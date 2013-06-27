MUMBAI, June 27 Indian soybean futures fell for a sixth straight session on Thursday, hit by a pick-up in sowing due to ample rainfall in central India amid weak exports demand for soymeal.

* Soyoil and rapeseed also fell following losses in the world market and on sluggish demand from stockists in spot markets.

* At 0803 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was down 1.22 percent at 2,350 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $15.37-1/4 per bushel.

* "The weather is very favourable for soybean sowing. Farmers last year secured higher returns. Obviously they will increase the area this year," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

* The central state of Madhya Pradesh is the country's top soybean producer, followed by the western state of Maharashtra. Both states have received more than normal rainfall so far in June, weather department data showed.

* The key July soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.09 percent at 684.30 rupees per 10 kg, after falling to 675.5 rupees in the previous session, the lowest level since March 21.

* The key July soybean contract was down 0.75 percent at 3,645 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,607 rupees in the previous session, the lowest level since March 23.

* "The July soybean contract can drop to 3,500 rupees if it breaks a support of 3,600 rupees," Dey said.

* Indian farmers are expected to increase soybean planting in 2013/14, encouraged by a rally in prices.

* India's refined palm oil imports hit a record high in May by jumping 47.5 percent from April, pushing total purchases of the tropical oil up for the first time since January on lower prices and tight domestic supplies.

* The rapeseed contract for July was lower 0.29 percent at 3,439 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,408 rupees in the previous session.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 1.75 rupees at 693 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans dropped 20 rupees to 3,668 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 2 rupees to 3,455 rupees.

* India's soymeal exports fell to 96,492 tonnes in May from 142,588 tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)