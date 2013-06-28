MUMBAI, June 28 Indian soyoil futures fell to their lowest in more than three months on Friday on higher imports of edible oil, while soybeans dropped for a seventh straight session as sowing gained momentum in central India.

* Rapeseed also declined following losses in edible oils and on sluggish demand.

* At 0809 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was up 0.13 percent at 2,358 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans eased 0.03 percent to $15.48 per bushel.

* "Soybean supplies are improving in spot markets," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* "Many farmers and stockists were holding last year's crop expecting prices to rise in the lean supplies season. Since prices are falling due to good monsoon rains, now they are bringing old stocks."

* India's top two soybean producing states, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, have received more than normal rainfall so far in June, weather department data showed.

* The key July soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.61 percent at 675.20 rupees per 10 kg, after falling to 672.8 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since March 21.

* The key July soybean contract was down 0.19 percent at 3,629 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,599.5 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since March 23.

* Indian farmers are expected to increase soybean planting in 2013/14, encouraged by a rally in prices.

* India's refined palm oil imports hit a record high in May by jumping 47.5 percent from April, pushing total purchases of the tropical oil up for the first time since January on lower prices and tight domestic supplies.

* The rapeseed contract for July was down 0.47 percent at 3,404 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,379 rupees earlier in the day.

* A strong rupee, which makes edible oil imports cheaper and cuts returns of oilmeal exporters, also weighed on sentiments.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 3.20 rupees at 689.20 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged up 12 rupees to 3,688 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 14 rupees to 3,440 rupees.

* India's soymeal exports fell to 96,492 tonnes in May from 142,588 tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)