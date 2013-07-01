MUMBAI, July 1 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures were treading water on Monday as a strong rupee and higher acreage under soybeans offset gains in overseas markets and an expected rise in demand for edible oil during Ramadan.

* At 0809 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was up 0.34 percent at 2,352 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean futures were 0.8 percent higher at $15.77-1/4 per bushel.

* "The gains in the rupee are not allowing oilseeds to rise despite gains in overseas markets. Soyoil is oversold and should rise gradually from the current level," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and cuts returns of oilmeal exporters.

* The key July soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.09 percent at 673.60 rupees per 10 kg, after falling to 669.8 rupees last week, the lowest level since November 12.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybeans on 4.29 million hectares compared with 0.63 million hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed.

* The key July soybean contract was down 0.31 percent at 3,659 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,599.5 rupees last week, the lowest level since March 23.

* The rapeseed contract for July was up 0.38 percent at 3,417 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,374 rupees last week.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 0.40 rupees at 684.20 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 41 rupees to 3,765 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 9 rupees to 3,464 rupees.

* India's refined palm oil imports hit a record high in May by jumping 47.5 percent from April, pushing total purchases of the tropical oil up for the first time since January on lower prices and tight domestic supplies.

* India's soymeal exports fell to 96,492 tonnes in May from 142,588 tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)