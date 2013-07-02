MUMBAI, July 2 Indian soybean futures fell on Tuesday on rising supplies and higher acreage under the oilseed, while soyoil rose following gains in overseas prices and on a likely rise in demand due to Ramadan.

* Rapeseed eased on higher supplies in spot markets.

* At 0806 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was down 0.04 percent at 2,342 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean futures were 0.16 percent higher at $15.73 per bushel.

* The key July soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.30 percent at 3,638 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,599.5 rupees last week, the lowest level since March 23.

* "The rise in acreage has changed sentiments. Traders are expecting a sharp rise in production. So far, the weather is conducive for the crop," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

"Supplies have risen in the spot market. Farmers are bringing last year's stock, which they were holding for nearly 8 months. Stockists are also offloading stocks."

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybeans on 4.29 million hectares as on June 28, compared with 0.63 million hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed.

* A strong rupee, which makes edible oil imports cheaper and cuts returns of oilmeal exporters, also weighed on sentiments.

* The key July soyoil contract was up 0.30 percent at 674.20 rupees per 10 kg, after falling to 669.8 rupees last week, the lowest level since Nov. 12.

* The rapeseed contract for July was down 0.21 percent at 3,406 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,374 rupees last week.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 1.25 rupees at 682.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 25 rupees to 3,721 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 12 rupees to 3,477 rupees.

* India's refined palm oil imports hit a record high in May by jumping 47.5 percent from April, pushing total purchases of the tropical oil up for the first time since January on lower prices and tight domestic supplies.

* India's soymeal exports fell to 96,492 tonnes in May from 142,588 tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)