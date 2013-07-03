MUMBAI, July 3 Indian soybean futures crawled higher on Wednesday after falling to their lowest level in 3-1/2 months as a weak rupee offset an expansion in the area under cultivation and higher supplies, while soyoil rose, following gains in overseas prices.

* Rapeseed edged higher on gains in edible oils.

* At 0804 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was up 0.56 percent at 2,352 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean futures were 0.76 percent higher at $15.85 per bushel.

* "Export demand is still subdued for soymeal. In spot markets soybeans supplies are improving. Expecting bumper soybean crop this year, farmers are bringing old stocks," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at India Infoline Ltd.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybeans on 4.29 million hectares as of June 28, compared with 0.63 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* The key July soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.15 percent at 3,635 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,575 rupees earlier, the lowest level since March 22.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and raises returns of oilmeal exporters.

* The Indian rupee declined to 60.31/33 to the dollar from Tuesday's close of 59.66/67, heading for a third consecutive session of falls, on concerns foreign investors would continue to exit domestic markets and add to worries about the funding of the country's record current account deficit.

* The key July soyoil contract was up 1.04 percent at 680 rupees per 10 kg, after falling to 669.8 rupees last week, the lowest level since Nov. 12.

* The rapeseed contract for July rose 0.5 percent to 3,417 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 0.95 rupees at 682.20 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 14 rupees to 3,734 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 6 rupees to 3,475 rupees.

* India's refined palm oil imports hit a record high in May by jumping 47.5 percent from April, pushing total purchases of the tropical oil up for the first time since January on lower prices and tight domestic supplies.

* India's soymeal exports fell to 96,492 tonnes in May from 142,588 tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)