MUMBAI, July 4 Indian soybean futures rose on Thursday on bargain-buying, driven by thin supplies and a weak rupee, while soyoil climbed, following gains in Malaysian palm oil prices.

* Rapeseed eased as supplies in spot markets rose.

* At 0957 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was up 0.34 percent at 2,373 ringgit per tonne.

* "The depreciation in the rupee can help in reviving soymeal exports. Soybean supplies are falling in spot markets," said an analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* "Far month contracts are unlikely to gain much as area under soybean has risen significantly. From October onwards new season crop will come in the spot market," the analyst said.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybeans on 4.29 million hectares as of June 28, compared with 0.63 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* The key July soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.87 percent at 3,654 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,575 rupees in the previous session, the lowest level since March 22.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and raises returns of oilmeal exporters. Rupee eased on Thursday.

* The key July soyoil contract was up 0.36 percent at 684.50 rupees per 10 kg, after falling to 669.8 rupees last week, the lowest level since Nov. 12.

* The rapeseed contract for July eased 0.35 percent to 3,432 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 3.15 rupees at 688.60 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 23 rupees to 3,742 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 18 rupees to 3,497 rupees.

* India's soymeal exports fell to 96,492 tonnes in May from 142,588 tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)