MUMBAI, July 5 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures were treading water on Friday as a weak rupee and higher
soymeal exports in June offset a rise in soybean acreage.
* At 0809 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract
was down 0.13 percent at 2,368 ringgit per tonne.
* "Traders are cautiously making deals in far-month
contracts. Soybean area has risen. If things remain good, we are
going to harvest a bumper crop," said Ambika T.B., an analyst
with Karvy Comtrade.
* Indian farmers have cultivated soybeans on 4.29 million
hectares as of June 28, compared with 0.63 million hectares a
year earlier, farm ministry data showed.
* The key October soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.11 percent at
3,133 rupees per 100 kg.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and raises
returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee was trading near a
record low against the dollar on Friday.
* The key August soyoil contract was up 0.01 percent
at 680.15 rupees per 10 kg.
* The rapeseed contract for August eased 0.23
percent to 3,466 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up
0.40 rupees at 688.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 15
rupees to 3,751 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged down 15 rupees to 3,485 rupees.
* India's overseas sales of soymeal rose to 213,564 tonnes
in June from 96,492 tonnes in May, data from the Solvent
Extractors' Association showed on Friday.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)