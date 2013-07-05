MUMBAI, July 5 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures were treading water on Friday as a weak rupee and higher soymeal exports in June offset a rise in soybean acreage.

* At 0809 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was down 0.13 percent at 2,368 ringgit per tonne.

* "Traders are cautiously making deals in far-month contracts. Soybean area has risen. If things remain good, we are going to harvest a bumper crop," said Ambika T.B., an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybeans on 4.29 million hectares as of June 28, compared with 0.63 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* The key October soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.11 percent at 3,133 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee was trading near a record low against the dollar on Friday.

* The key August soyoil contract was up 0.01 percent at 680.15 rupees per 10 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for August eased 0.23 percent to 3,466 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 0.40 rupees at 688.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 15 rupees to 3,751 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 15 rupees to 3,485 rupees.

* India's overseas sales of soymeal rose to 213,564 tonnes in June from 96,492 tonnes in May, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association showed on Friday.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)